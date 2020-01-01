Khan slams Baxter for ending Singh's Bafana Bafana career after missed penalty

The experienced tactician is unhappy with the former Kaizer Chiefs coach's man-management skills

Ex- assistant coach Farouk Khan feels Stuart Baxter has 'destroyed' Luther Singh's Bafana Bafana career.

Singh was dropped by former Bafana coach Baxter after the -based striker failed to convert a decisive penalty in the team's shootout defeat against Madagascar in the 2018 quarter-final match in Polokwane.

Singh did not feature in 's Plate semi-final win over Namibia and many felt that the Soweto-born marksman was being punished for the casual manner in which he took his crucial penalty against Madagascar's Barea.

More teams

Khan has since slammed British tactician Baxter for allegedly lambasting Singh in the dressing room after the clash with Madagascar.

"Yes, it’s quite unfortunate his Bafana career came to an end after he missed the penalty and the coach at the time said to the media he will learn," Khan told Far Post.

"But in the dressing room he lambasted the player. That’s why I agree with Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela that some of the foreign coaches destroy more than build our players.

"Only a few coaches like Ted Dumitru and Muhsin Ertugral knew how to get the best out of our players," the former assistant coach added.

"But there are coaches who come into the country with only their careers at heart - not caring about the players."

Singh was included in a youthful Bafana squad by his coach at the South Africa national under-23 team, David Notoane ahead of the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban.

At the time, Baxter was in charge of the South Africa squad which was set to participate in the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

Khan, who coached Singh at the Stars of Africa academy, believes the 22-year-old should be part of the Bafana set-up as he is playing in a good European league like the Primeira Liga.

Article continues below

"The Portuguese league produces the best players for the best leagues in the world so you can’t be playing there and not selected for Bafana Bafana," he explained.

"In fact, we can’t compare our league [Premier Soccer League] to that league."

The former South Africa under-20 international is currently on loan at Primeira Liga side Moreirense FC on loan from top Portuguese club Braga.