Khama Billiat: Zwane offers injury-prone striker no assurances over his Kaizer Chiefs future

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is non-committal on whether striker Khama Billiat will be at the club beyond his current deal which expires in June.

Zwane was non-committal over a possible new deal for Billiat

The striker’s contract will run out in June while he’s still injured

Zimbabwe international has failed to live to the billing at Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury which he picked up during the Soweto derby last October.

The former PSL Player of the Year has had an underwhelming spell at Chiefs since joining in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns where he had lit up the PSL.

A combination of poor form and injuries have conspired to make his stay at Naturena difficult and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Chiefs look to be exploring their options with the possibility of cutting their ties with him.

The Zimbabwe international has made nine appearances this season without finding the back of the net in a campaign when Chiefs have been let down by a lack of clinical edge in front of goal.

With the arrival of 22-year-old Congolese forward Christian Saile Basomboli, Billiat who turns 33 in August, does not represent the future for the Glamour Boys and Zwane seems to think in the same direction.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Look, everything boils down to one thing; profiling players, the plan for next season,” Zwane said on Monday as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“I am not going to say who is going to be part of the team next season or who is not going to be part of the team. We don’t know as we stand, only time will tell.

“Khama is a big boy, he understands that things do happen in football. Some of the things are beyond our control. We’re just hoping that things will change for the better.

“We have been encouraging him but not only him. [Eric] Mathoho has been in a similar situation where he has been battling with injuries. [Phathutshedzo] Nange, Cole Alexander, they are going through it and they are dealing with it because the team is also offering help psychologically.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat has scored 24 goals and provided 29 assists in 125 PSL matches for Amakhosi with last season being his most productive campaign for the Soweto giants when he scored eight and set up as many in 27 games.

He has, however, failed to sparkle in 2022-23 and with Zwane’s side finding goals hard to come by, it looks like the club will be looking elsewhere for solutions at the end of the season.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs face Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup on Friday with Zwane hoping that his side can find the target after their toothless display against TS Galaxy on Sunday.