Khama Billiat transfer: Kaizer Chiefs issue latest update on attacker's future

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has opened up on the future of Khama Billiat at the Soweto giants.

Billiat's Chiefs contract expired last week

He is now a free agent

Motaung reveals talks for a new contract are underway

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old is out of contract after his Amakhosi deal expired on June 30. According to reports, he has since stopped training with the team and was not part of the group that travelled to Mbombela for pre-season camp.

That leaves Billiat’s future shrouded under a cloud of uncertainty. But Motaung has stepped in to reveal they are still locked in negotiations for a new deal with Billiat.

WHAT MOTAUNG SAID: "I don't know that [Billiat is refusing to accept a reduced package],'' Motaung told Sowetan Live.

"Khama is negotiating a new contract with the club [since] his contract has expired. It's not a salary cut [that's being negotiated]. A salary cut happens when somebody is earning so much and the employer cuts his salary.

"With Khama, there's no salary cut because the negotiations are still about the new contract. How can you cut the salary of a person who doesn't have a contract? The negotiations are ongoing and we hope he stays but we don't know what will come out of the negotiations at the end of the day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chiefs and Billiat are still stuck in talks, the club has already concluded discussions with players like Itumeleng Khune and Sifisio Hlanti who recently signed new deals.

The arrival of new signings Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviroand Edson Castillo could make Chiefs not trouble themselves over Billiat as they now appear to have depth from defence to attack with more signings expected.

Since signing for Amakhosi in 2018, the Zimbabwean forward has struggled to replicate the form that saw him become a cult hero during his Cape Town Spurs and Mamelodi Sundowns days.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? The upcoming few days are crucial for Billiat's future as Chiefs fans anxiously wait to see what will happen to the attacker.