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The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star is preparing for a new chapter in his illustrious career. The veteran Zimbabwean winger is reportedly set to leave Scottland FC at the end of the current season after securing a move to a new domestic rival.

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Billiat secures pre-contract agreement with league leaders

Khama Billiat is reportedly nearing the end of his tenure with Scottland FC, with reports suggesting the veteran winger has already formalised his next career move.

According to reports from Zimbabwean outlet Soccer24, Billiat is expected to depart Scottland once the current campaign concludes. The former Mamelodi Sundowns man has remained a highly influential figure in the division since returning to Zimbabwe, notably playing a pivotal role in helping Scottland secure the 2025 league title during his debut season after arriving from Yadah FC.

The latest reports indicate that Billiat has already settled on his future destination. It is claimed that the creative attacker has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hardrock FC. This move would see the veteran switch to a side that is currently setting the pace at the top of the table, sitting two points clear of Scottland in the title race.

Hardrock FC are currently in a commanding position to secure the league championship, needing just one more victory to mathematically confirm their status as winners. The acquisition of a player with Billiat’s pedigree and experience would represent a significant statement of intent for the club as they look to consolidate their position at the summit of Zimbabwean football.

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The move marks another interesting turn in Billiat’s journey, which saw him reach the heights of African football with Sundowns before a high-profile spell at Kaizer Chiefs.

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While Hardrock appear to be the frontrunners for Billiat’s signature, they are not the only club keeping a close eye on the veteran’s availability. Aristica Cioaba, the head coach of Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC, has publicly voiced his admiration for the winger and expressed a strong desire to bring him to the club to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming season.

Cioaba is determined to overhaul his squad by adding proven quality to compete for silverware. "We want to have quality players in the squad," the Dynamos coach said according to a report on KickOff. "I would like to bring Khama Billiat from Scottland and Prince Dube from Hardrock. If I manage to bring such players with that quality, I think I can possibly fight for the championship next year."

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The coach's comments highlight the enduring appeal of Billiat, who remains one of the most recognisable names in Southern African football. Despite his advancing years, his ability to create chances and find the back of the net continues to make him a primary target for managers looking to build championship-winning teams, regardless of the competition for his services.

As the Zimbabwean season draws to a close, the focus remains on Billiat’s next step.