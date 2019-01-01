Khama Billiat: Sundowns are strong without Kaizer Chiefs forward - Roger Feutmba

The retired midfielder has shared his thoughts on Sundowns transfers whilst expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming campaign

legend Roger Feutmba has shared his thoughts on reports linking striker Khama Billiat with the Tshwane giants.

Zimbabwean attacker Billiat joined Chiefs from Sundowns prior to the start of last season, having enjoyed a successful five-year spell with Masandawana.

“I don’t think what he brings will change anything how Sundowns play. They managed to beef up the squad last season and they managed to defend their title. He is a fantastic player, but football is not about a single player,” Feutmba told Goal.

“If you look at Sundowns, they have not played or relied on a single player, they work as a unit and in all departments, they have depth and quality.

“It’s football, anything can happen but I don’t think they really need him because they have done well without him. He is a great player there’s no doubt about it, but if he comes back it will also depend on his mindset for him to make an immediate impact."

In addition, with Masandawana having signed Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso, Feutmba suggested the club's scouts must have seen something interesting in the new striker.

“I think they have done their homework and having signed this boy from South America means they have boosted their attacking department,” Feutmba continued.

“I am yet to see him in action and we will see how he gels and settles into the team, but like I said they have done their homework in terms of scouting.

“I am confident they saw something in him and he will add value in the team because they are always good when it comes to scouting. He will have to help and contribute because they want to defend their league title."

When asked about the team's pre-season camps in Botswana and Zimbabwe, the Cameroonian football legend agreed with the club's decision, explaining the importance of exposing players to different environments.

“It’s not all about the Caf , but to prepare for all the tournaments in the new season,” he said.

Article continues below

“We all know Sundowns is one of the teams which are always facing a challenge of competing for trophies and it’s always good to take the players away from the country and learn new things.

“There’s the Champions League, the league to defend and more cups to fight for, it becomes important for the players to get away from the comfort zone and adjust to different environments to become stronger."