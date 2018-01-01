Khama Billiat sets sights on Nedbank Cup trophy with Kaizer Chiefs

​The Zimbabwe international has promised nothing but a gallant performance after Amakhosi were drawn against Tornado FC in the Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs striker Khama Billiat says they were hoping to get a home game in the Nedbank Cup round of 32, but says they are ready to play anywhere in the country.

Amakhosi were pitted against Tornado FC, an ABC Motsepe League outfit in a draw which was conducted on Thursday night, meaning Chiefs will travel to the Eastern Cape for their clash.

“We wanted a home game,” said Billiat after the Ke Yona draw.

The 2015/16 Nedbank champion with Mamelodi Sundowns, has declared their readiness to go all out and lift the Cup.

With the trophy currently held by Free State Stars, who beat Maritzburg United in the final last season, the Zimbabwe international says they want to dethrone Ea Lla Koto to walk away with a whopping R7 million in prize money.

“But we are professionals and we are looking forward to travelling to the Eastern Cape. We are looking forward to lifting this trophy,” he concluded.



With Chiefs having missed out on the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cups, the Soweto giants are under pressure to end their three-year trophy drought.

In addition, facing the Mdantsane-based side has its challenges as the tournament is known for producing shocking results.

Chiefs have recently announced changes to their technical team after coach Giovanni Solinas and Patrick Mabedi were axed and subsequently replaced by Ernst Middendorp with Shaun Bartlett appointed as his assistant.

The German mentor had a bright start in his second stint as Chiefs head coach after beating SuperSport United 1-0 in a league game this week and the victory has restored hope in the Amakhosi camp.