Khama Billiat: Mosimane refuses to discuss Chiefs star

The Brazilians manager has referred enquiries on the Zimbabwean international to the club's management, stating he is just a coach

coach Pitso Mosimane will not make any further comments on striker Khama Billiat, stating the Brazilians management can make comments on their reported target.

The Zimbabwean international is rumoured to be negotiating his way out of Naturena to return to Chloorkop, and Mosimane recently admitted there were talks between the two clubs.

Moreover, the club’s general manager Yogesh Singh also confirmed the talks but could not divulge any details, and the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) winner insists he will not comment about the skilfull attacker.

“I don’t want to comment on a player that belongs to another club. We have to be careful and respectful‚” Mosimane told the media after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with .

“It’s important to acknowledge my position, I must be careful because I will find myself in trouble for speaking about a player that belongs to another club."

In addition, Singh was quoted in the media this week explaining they have been engaged with Amakhosi for the Warriors forward.

“Whoever wants to know if we have negotiations with Chiefs for Billiat, I will refer them to the management of Sundowns,” added Mosimane.

“I am not Sundowns, I am just a coach."

Meanwhile, Billiat is yet to feature for the Soweto giants since the start of the 2019/20 PSL season, where they managed wins over and Black , but coach Ernst Middendorp insisted that his attacker is injured.

After lifting three PSL titles and the Caf trophy with Masandawana, Billiat joined Chiefs at the beginning of the previous term as a free agent but he is reportedly unhappy at the Glamour Boys.

With the transfer window set to close at the end of this month, it remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will stay at Chiefs.