Khama Billiat: Middendorp refuses to be drawn on Kaizer Chiefs attacker's speculation

The Zimbabwe international has been linked with a return to Mamelodi Sundowns while reports recently emerged several African clubs are after him

head coach Ernst Middendorp has refused to comment on whether or not Khama Billiat's absence in the team's game against was due to speculation linking him to a move back to .

According to Amakhosi, Billiat missed the encounter due to a knock he suffered against in the Carling Black Label Cup two weeks ago.

Middendorp referred the journalists to the team's management.

"I don't want to be part of the speculation. You go and ask the management who are privy to his situation. I think the player knows what his contract situation is. So, I don't want to discuss it," Middendorp told the media.

Asked if the attacker will be available for this weekend's match against Black in Durban, Middendorp said everyone in the team is available to play for Chiefs, including Itumeleng Khune.

However, the 60-year-old mentor added the team will not publicly state how far everyone is with their fitness.

Article continues below

"Everybody is available for Kaizer Chiefs. Nkosi Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane, Khama Billiat, Rama, Itu Khune... everybody is available but how far they are in a training process is something we will discuss internally and not in public," confirmed Middendorp.

Khune hasn't played a competitive match since December 2018 when he suffered a shoulder injury.

However, the club confirmed he should be back in action this month as he's already returned to the training grounds to work on his match fitness.