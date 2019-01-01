Khama Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs set the record straight, threatens 'action' against Sundowns

The 28-year-old has been linked with a possible return to Sundowns, but Chiefs have reiterated their intention to hold on to the player

have released an official statement to dismiss ' claims that they are negotiating the possible sale of Khama Billiat.

According to Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh, the two teams have been 'negotiating for a little while', but this was dismissed by Bobby Motaung in an earlier interview with Goal.

While Amakhosi confirmed Sundowns' approach for the services of the Zimbabwe international during Afcon 2019, the club insists it sent a clear message that they were not interested in selling their attacker to anyone.

Chiefs expressed disappointment in Singh for misrepresenting them and causing unnecessary confusion to their stakeholders, including the supporters.

They went further to reveal that they were considering 'action' against Sundowns for what they described as 'unethical behaviour' that cannot be tolerated.

Billiat is contracted to the Soweto giants until June 2021 having joined the club on a free transfer in 2018.

Full statement:

Kaizer Chiefs would like to put it on record that the information being peddled in the media about the club negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns is COMPLETELY FALSE AND UNCALLED FOR.

We can confirm that there was an approach by Sundowns during the Afcon for the services of Khama Billiat, but we informed them that we are not selling the player. Following that, there have not been any negotiations with the Chairman, Kaizer Motaung or anyone from Kaizer Chiefs as reported in the media.

Article continues below

We are concerned that the said Sundowns official can misrepresent us in this manner, causing unnecessary confusion and uncertainty to our supporters and stakeholders. We call on him to refrain from spreading false information in the media and respect the rules.

Khama Billiat is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club.

Following the article published online yesterday quoting a Sundowns official, we are considering taking action to deal with the matter. This unethical behaviour cannot and should not be tolerated.