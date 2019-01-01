Khama Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs form key to Afcon success

The 28-year-old’s season with Kaizer Chiefs has been slow since joining the club last June

Zimbabwe winger Khama Billiat is targeting a strong season finish with as he seeks to draw confidence ahead of June’s in .

The former forward has not been at his best with Chiefs this term, and his club form is threatening to sap his confidence in the run-up to the Afcon.

This has left Billiat hoping to improve his game and finish the season on a high, having scored just two goals for Chiefs since the end of January.

“Definitely, [being in form] will give you confidence before the Afcon and you’ll be on top of your game if you actually finish the season strong,” Billiat told Kick Off.

“Going to such a big tournament with a lot of confidence will help you, and it’s always a player’s aim to be on top of his game.

"It’s not only for Afcon, you never know who is watching and what happens after, so every game and every time you’re given a chance, you need to be on top of your game – because you’re always as good as your last game.”

Billiat will also be seeking to score his first goal at the tournament in after being part of the Warriors squad at the last edition in Gabon.

While he has struggled with form at Chiefs, the winger was instrumental in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the Afcon, notably striking a fine free kick in the crucial 2-0 victory over Congo-Brazzaville in the final qualifier.

After the Warriors failed to get past the group stage at the last Afcon two years ago, they are eyeing a spot in the knockout phase for the first time.