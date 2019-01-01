Khama Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs attacker's transfer saga continues as Sundowns confirm talks

Sundowns are confident Billiat will return to the club before the closing of the transfer window although they are very cautious in their approach

Goal has gathered Khama Billiat is indeed interested in leaving for in the current transfer window.

According to sources within the Sundowns camp, the Zimbabwean talisman has been in constant communications with a few of his friends from Chloorkop, informing them how he would like to return to the club.

"The club hasn't spoken to Khama as yet. They know the rules. Remember that Khama has friends at Sundowns and his friends informed the management that the player wants to come back," one source told Goal.

"Hence the club is talking to Chiefs to try and bring him back."

Another source claims the reason Sundowns want Billiat back is because the team hasn't been the same since the player left at the end of 2017/18 season, especially in front of goal.

"If you look at Sundowns last season, I think they struggled upfront without Khama and Percy [Tau]. We struggled to score goals, and besides, he will be surrounded by good players at Sundowns. He enjoyed his football at Sundowns," said another source.

Goal contacted Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh for an official word on the reports, and he confirmed discussions between the Tshwane giants and Chiefs without revealing too many details.

Singh said the next 15 days will be crucial in their discussions with Chiefs, but he is optimistic the two teams will reach an agreement.

"You don't discuss these things in the media. Like I have done with the other media houses, I am not going to discuss any details," Singh told Goal.

"All I am going to say is that we have been discussing the issue of Khama with Chiefs for a little while now, and that's where we are.

"We have 14 or 15 days to the end of the window. So, let's see what happens.

"At this stage, I can tell you that the discussions are ongoing, and I am not going to say where we are in the negotiations or what the offer is or who is where; I'm not going to get into that. "

Article continues below

Singh admitted he isn't surprised Bobby Motaung denied any knowledge of their ongoing discussions, adding he would have probably done the same if anyone wanted any of his best players at Sundowns.

"This is football. Maybe I would have said the same if somebody wanted one of my best players," concluded Singh.