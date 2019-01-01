Khama Billiat: I understand Zimbabwe players better than Kaizer Chiefs

The 2016 Caf African Player of the Year nominee has explained why he performs better for the Warriors than at club level in the PSL

forward Khama Billiat feels that he still has more to offer the club.

The Zimbabwean attacker admitted that he is not happy with his form following his first season with Amakhosi having joined the club from in June 2018.

Billiat finished the campaign as Chiefs' top goalscorer with 14 goals across all competitions, but he believes that there is still room for improvement.

“I have never been happy with my form...I always believe there’s more to offer from my side," Billiat told the Daily Sun.

However, the accomplished player's goals could not help Amakhosi finish in the top eight in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Billiat disclosed why he is more influential when he is with the Warriors, who are set to participate in the 2019 (Afcon) in .

“We’ve got a different philosophy. We play differently and we understand each other better,” the former Cape Town player revealed.

The Aces Youth Soccer Academy product was one of the Warriors' best players during their successful 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign.

Billiat hit the back of the net three times as Zimbabwe finished at the top of their qualifying group which included DR Congo, Congo-Brazzaville and Liberia.

“Zimbabwe is where I come from, and language plays a big role," the 28-year-old player continued.

"It doesn’t matter whether we won the league last season or you finished last, when you play this game and play for your country, there’s always better understanding as players," he concluded.

Zimbabwe have been drawn into Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Warriors will begin their Afcon campaign against Egypt in Cairo, before meeting and DR Congo as they look to reach the knockout stages.