Khama Billiat has not gone AWOL - he is no longer a Kaizer Chiefs player, Vina Maphosa explains the player's 'awkward' situation

Kaizer Chiefs' communications manager Vina Maphosa has given the club's latest update on Khama Billiat.

Chiefs release latest thoughts on Khama Billiat

He disappeared after he was offered a new contract

Amakhosi are concerned about Billiat's whereabouts

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs issued a statement saying Billiat has not responded to a contract offer table to him and he is nowhere to be found.

Billiat's contract expired at the end of June and the club expressed the intention to retain him. Billiat is now, effective from 30 June, a former Amakhosi player as he has not put pen to paper to the offer Chiefs gave him.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking on Radio 2000, Vina Maphosa from Chiefs media and communications department said labelling Billiat's situation as AWOL (away without official leave) is "awkward".

"It’s a very technical situation and actually awkward to call it AWOL when the contract has expired on the 30th but our concern is on humanitarian grounds, that wherever he is he is safe," said Maphosa as per iDiski Times.

"Khama is a marquee player and a very important player we’ve had in recent times. Remember when we signed him he not only dubbed ‘marquee’, he was dubbed ‘the biggest coup’ of the transfer window.

"He is, of course, a very important player that we wish could be on the table with us to express his concerns and we close the chapter on good terms, if we have to close it," Maphosa added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have seemingly stopped reaching out to Billiat's camp as far as the deal on the table is concerned. However, Maphosa insists that Chiefs still want to hear from the Zimbabwean.

"The intention was to keep him, but at this stage we’re talking in past tense because the negotiations have been abandoned at this stage. As a professional outfit that we are, we just expect him to respond. The player is nowhere to be found, but he was offered a contract – so that’s where we stand.

"Where we’re standing and you will understand the matters of negotiation are behind closed doors, the merit of discussions and the offer we’ve put on the table are neither here nor there because we’re dealing with a party that is obviously not there to talk for himself to the club," said Maphosa.

WHAT'S NEXT: While the guessing game is still on about Billiat's future, Chiefs are holding their pre-season camp in Mbombela and will face Chippa United in their opening game of the 2023/24 PSL season.