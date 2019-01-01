Khama Billiat: Every player has a price - Sundowns coach Mosimane

The Brazilians coach would not confirm if his side are indeed interested in signing the Zimbabwean from Amakhosi

coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to reports linking striker Khama Billiat with a return to Chloorkop, saying every player has a price.

Mosimane explained how they will negotiate with Amakhosi if they want the Zimbabwean forward, but cannot speak about the skilful talisman since he respects the Soweto giants.

Reports surfaced last week which revealed the Warriors international is unhappy at Naturena and is eyeing a return to Masandawana.

Billiat left Sundowns at the end of the 2017/18 season and joined Chiefs as a free agent.

“I should be very careful on this issue because I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs, they are a big institution and if they complain to the league they will fine me for poaching their player because he is a Chiefs player,” Mosimane told the media on Monday.

“If we want Khama, we speak to Chiefs and then they will tell us if they are selling or not. But sometimes if you are not selling, even Lionel Messi has a price. If someone says they will give me $1 million a month, I think I will be gone.”

“Everybody has a price. We can always say we don’t have a price but even my players have a price."

In addition, the former Bafana Bafana mentor also reflected on past criticism, which suggested he went behind 's back in order to poach Aubrey Ngoma.

“John Comitis wrote a big love letter for me and I must learn from that,” continued Mosimane.

"Even on that one, I was asked if I would love to have a player like that and I said who would not want to have a player like that. But if we want Khama, it must be from club to club…we are not amateurs."

Sundowns will face SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby on Saturday in their opener.