Khama Billiat draws positives from Kaizer Chiefs' woeful season

The Zimbabwe international is already looking forward to next season with Amakhosi set to end their PSL campaign against the Chilli Boys this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has explained that the 2018/19 campaign has been a learning curve for him.

The Soweto giants have endured a poor Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign which sees them battling move away from position seven on the log.

Billiat was expected to help Chiefs mount a serious challenge for the PSL title after joining the club on a free transfer from prior to the start of the current season.

"I think at the end of the day I need to be professional. It's not always going to be great, whether I was going to be here [at Chiefs] or wherever else," Billiat told Vodacom Soccer.

Despite Amakhosi's struggles, Billiat has had a good debut campaign as he is the club's top goalscorer with 14 goals across all competitions.

"In football, you always have to go through something that makes you better as a person and a player, and I'm not used to everything," he said.

"Maybe I need to get used to this for us to be better or stronger and learn," the former Cape Town playmaker continued.

Amakhosi are set to face in their final league game of the season on Saturday and a win will see them secure a top-eight finish and qualify for 2019 MTN8 competition.

"This is not the season we wanted but we have learnt a lot. I'm sure we are better players and it's just that the season is coming to an end, and we're looking forward to the next season," he added.

"No one wants to be in this space for long, and I'm sure that it will actually give us more as individuals to put in the field," he concluded.

Chiefs will have a chance to end the campaign with some silverware when they take on National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, May 18.