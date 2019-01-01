Khama Billiat calls on Kaizer Chiefs to show more hunger against Chippa United

The Amakhosi talisman indicated that the Chilli Boys won't stand a chance against them if they show hunger to win

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has warned his teammates not to underestimate Chippa United ahead of their Nedbank Cup clash.

The Chilli Boys are set to play host to Amakhosi in a semi-final encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

“They are a very good team. They know how to keep the ball and are good on a counter attack. They have good individual players who can turn things around at any time,” Billiat told The Citizen.

Chiefs reached the last four after defeating in the quarter-finals, while Chippa stunned in another last-eight clash.

Billiat, who scored against ABC Motsepe side The Magic in the round of 16, urged his Amakhosi team-mates to show a strong desire to win when they face the Eastern Cape side.

“I just feel it is one of the games that we have to go into wanting it more than them – it’s not going to be easy. But I believe in the team we have and if we are on top of our game we can get something out of it,” he continued.

Billiat is Chiefs' top goalscorer thus far this season having netted 13 goals in all competitions including five in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Soweto giants have has been criticised for not scoring enough goals and the Zimbabwe international explained that they are looking to improve their conversion ratio.

“As strikers, we haven’t been scoring as much as we would have wanted. We are trying to work on our combinations so we can create more chances and score more goals," he explained.

"We are trying to give each other confidence and support one another to make sure everyone given a chance gets on the score sheet," he concluded.