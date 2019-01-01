Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro doubtful for Kaizer Chiefs' PSL clash against Baroka FC

Two Amakhosi attackers could miss the team's league clash with Bakgaga on Saturday

have provided an injury update ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash with FC.

It has been revealed that Khama Billiat picked up an injury in the second half of Chiefs’ win over in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match on Sunday.

Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner stated that they are monitoring the Zimbabwean attacker’s injury.

“It concerns the calf area. The pain is subsiding, but we are watching him closely. He will undergo a late fitness test on Friday," Milner told the club website.

Milner also revealed that there is a similar concern for Chiefs' Colombian striker Leonardo Castro.

“Castro is also under scrutiny. He picked up a comparable knock. He’s being monitored, and a decision will be made on his readiness to play this weekend," he continued.

The 29-year-old marksman was introduced in the 83rd minute during Amakhosi's 2-0 victory over the Citizens at the Mbombela Stadium.

The club also provided an update on players, who are nursing long-term injuries.

Central defender Erick Mathoho and forward Lebogang Manyama have both resumed training, while young left-back Happy Mashiane is still out nursing his injury.

"Happy Mashiane remains sidelined, although he’s recovering well from a toe injury."

"Mulomowandau Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama, meanwhile, have resumed training after having recovered from an assortment of injuries."

Milner also commented on Chiefs captain Khune's recovery from a shoulder operation with the international having been ruled out for the rest of the season.

"Itumeleng Khune is recuperating well too," a club statement read.

“Itu saw the doctors on Tuesday. They are happy with his progress," Milner concluded.

The clash between Chiefs and Baroka is scheduled to take place at the FNB Stadium. Kick-off is at 18h00.