Khama Billiat & Kaizer Chiefs the end? Star forward weighing up other transfer options - Agent

Godfrey Bakasa, the agent of Khama Billiat has issued the latest update on the out-of-contract player.

Billiat is clubless after Chiefs contract expired

Discussions for a new contract are dragging

His agent issues latest update

WHAT HAPPENED? Billiat’s contract with Kaizer Chiefs expired on June 30 and the forward is currently clubless, facing an uncertain future.

He is not part of the Amakhosi squad currently in Mbombela for a pre-season camp under new coach Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has said they are locked in talks with Billiat for a new deal. As the discussions are dragging on, Billiat is also considering offers from other clubs.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Khama is still weighing up his options. He wants to make the best decision for his career. We are hoping to reach an agreement soon, hopefully in the next few days,” Bakasa told FARPost.

“Khama is obviously grateful for his time at Kaizer Chiefs and greatly respects the club. He knows the club is on a rebuilding exercise and would love to be a part of that. He’s always wanted to make history with this iconic club.

“But that depends on whether we reach an agreement with them. We are still in talks with them and are trying to find a good solution for both parties.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There has been pressure on Chiefs coach Ntseki to build his squad around experienced players. That could see the ex-Bafana Bafana trainer persuading his bosses at Naturena to make sure they retain Billiat although the Zimbabwean has struggled to replicate the kind of form he showed at Cape Town Spurs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Although Ntseki could be forced to do without the services of the experienced Billiat, he will be encouraged by the club's signing of new tried and tested players like Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Castillo, Ranga Chivaviro and Thatayaone Dtlhokwe.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? As talks between Billiat and Chiefs continue, plus with the player also listening to offers from other clubs, his future could be decided in the next few days.