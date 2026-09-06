Khalil Ben Youssef lead Durban City to crucial victory in the CAF Confederation Cup

Durban City FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Burundian side Rukinzo FC in the CAF Confederation Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The KwaZulu-Natal side qualified for the Confederation Cup after winning the Nedbank Cup last season.

With City playing at home, they had a promising start to the match after dominating the scoring opportunities in the opening exchanges.

The Citizens came close to opening the scoring in the 36th minute, but Tashreeq Morris’ header was saved by Rukinzo’s goalkeeper.

Despite dominating the first 45 minutes of the match, the two sides couldn’t be separated at the interval after going to the half-time break at 0-0 stalemate.

In the second-half, Khalil Ben Youssef's charges continued to search for the opening goal, this time with John Mokone firing a shot that was inches away from finding the back of the net.

City eventually found the back of the net courtesy of an own goal from Rukinzo, who were under pressure from the first whistle.









The Farook Kadodia-owned team held on to their lead to take a step closer to advancing to the second preliminary round.







