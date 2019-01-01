Khairul Amri still lethal even at 34

Khairul Amri's well taken goal against Brunei DPMM reminds us why he is well-regarded as one of Singapore's greatest marksman

He may be 34 and although Khairul Amri lacks the pace, he is still one of the most sure-footed finishers the Republic has ever produced in recent times.

Amri proved that he still has the quality to deliver when it matters most and this was clearly evident in ' recent match against Brunei . Losing by two goals in Brunei, Tampines coach Gavin Lee decided to throw on Amri in the 60th minute, in the hope that it would be able to rescue his team from the jaws of defeat.

Although that didn't quite happen, Amri, however, managed to pull a goal back in the 84th minute with a well-taken finesse shot inside the penalty box. It was a pure striker's finish; ruthless and clinical. If only he could have repeated the same outcome a few minutes later when Shahdan Sulaiman's long pass found the 34-year-old in the penalty box, where he managed to cut inside Brunei's defence but was denied by the quick reflexes of the opponents' keeper.

Although Amri failed to play hero for the Stags, he continues to produce moments of genius as he has always done throughout his career; don't be surprised if it continues even though he is at the twilight of his career.