Amri could return sooner than expected for relegation-threatened Felda

Felda boss Nidzam Jamil hopes that the return of his recovering players would help the Fighters in their battle against MSL relegation.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Felda United boss Nidzam Jamil was happy with the performance shown by his men in their 1-1 draw against , in their week 14 encounter on Saturday.

It was only in the 83rd minute that the deadlock was broken in Jengka, with Nabil Latpi scoring for the visitors, but Kei Ikeda would equalise for the hosts just five minutes later.

Felda United vs Terengganu match highlights

The draw came following their 6-0 demolition by earlier this week, on match day 13, although it was not enough to help the Fighters leave the bottom spot.

"It's always good to come back from trailing. I've always believed that the team has character, it's just a matter of them fulfilling their potential.

"I'm happy with the way they played tonight; particularly with Faiz Mazlan, Zahril [Azri Zabri], and Azim [Rahim]. These younger boys absorbed the pressure of playing for the bottom team well and showed maturity," said Nidzam in the post-match press conference.

The former player is also relieved that several more of his squad members are returning from injury, including skipper Hadin Azman and new foreign signing, Singapore international Khairul Amri Kamal.

"I'm glad that Jasazrin [Jamaluddin] has recovered while Ikeda was [sufficiently] rested. Amri has apparently recovered too, but I have to look more into his condition on Monday.

"With all my players available, I think we'll be better prepared to battle relegation," noted Nidzam.

