Khabo Zondo: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane to mastermind Wydad Casablanca's downfall

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach has praised Downs after they eliminated one of the biggest clubs on the continent

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Khabo Zondo has congratulated the team for reaching the semi-finals of the Caf .

The Brazilians advanced to the last four despite losing 1-0 to in on Saturday as they won the quarter-final tie 5-1 on aggregate.

“For me, what I have seen is that they executed their game plan very well especially after winning at home. They managed the game very well and frustrated the opponent because Sundowns did not come out to play. They wanted to protect their lead and catch Ahly on a counter attack,” Zondo told Goal.

“It goes down to how coach Pitso (Mosimane) planned for the game which really worked. You could see Ahly were frustrated as they did not get an early goal. It was a brilliant game plan and we can only say job well done, they really managed the situation very well,” added the coach.

The former Tembisa Classic and coach went on to praise the Sundowns technical team which is led by Mosimane.

“Yes, the technical staff at Sundowns are doing a great job. There is maturity in how Pitso manages the team and his players. We can also praise Manqoba (Mngqithi) for his contribution at Sundowns because it is amazing how they have grown and led the team. They plan properly for different games. On top of that, they can give the right instructions to the players,” he praised.

Sundowns will meet the Moroccan giants in the semi-finals with the two teams having already clashed in the group stage.

“It’s going to be a different ball game. I think as you just said there is an emerging rivalry between these two clubs and they know one another very well. So, it means it will be an interesting tie,” noted the former Bloemfontein coach.

“However, I believe Pitso will plan very well and I am confident everything will go according to plan. On the other hand, it’s all about how the players look at it and behave on the day, but trust me when Pitso plans well, he will get the desired results,” concluded the coach.