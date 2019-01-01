Kgotso Moleko: A victory over Tornado will boost Kaizer Chiefs' confidence ahead of Soweto Derby

The former Roses United player has explained why he has remained loyal to the Soweto giants for seven years

Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko believes that the upcoming clash with Tornado FC presents a chance for the team to gain confidence ahead of their match with Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi are set to lock horns with ABC Motsepe League side Tornado in the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup round of 32 match at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday.

“For us to approach this game is about building our confidence, taking every game as it comes. I think whoever will be playing is ready, and we are all ready,” Moleko told the media.

Chiefs will square off with their Soweto rivals Pirates in an eagerly-anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on February 9, after facing Cape Town City in a league game on January 30.

“This game will be important for us as we will be facing the (Soweto) Derby soon as well, so we have to take this match seriously," he continued.

Moleko has struggled to cement his place in the Amakhosi starting line-up since joining the club from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2012.

However, the 29-year-old right-back has been enjoying regular game time under Chiefs' German coach Ernst Middendorp lately.

"For me, it is a good thing. Everyone who is at Chiefs deserves to play for the team. The technical team is doing a good job by rotating players," Moleko said.

Article continues below

The Bloemfontein-born player, who has won two PSL titles with the Glamour Boys, has played second fiddle to the likes of Siboniso Gaxa, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Joseph Molangoane in the right-back position previously.



"I cannot complain and say that I have not been playing. If someone is doing a good job in my position and I am not getting some game time then I have to continue working hard," he added.

Gaxa left Amakhosi in 2016, while Molangoane and Mphahlele have been out nursing injuries.

"I know I deserve better. I don't give up easily. I stayed at Chiefs because I know that I deserve to be here. I chose to be here. So, I will continue to work hard," he concluded.