Kgatlana's strike hands Beijing Phoenix's first CWSL win of the season

The South African put up an impressive showing as they claimed their maiden league win of the season

Thembi Kgatlana was the heroine of the day as Beijing Phoenix earned their first Chinese Women's win of the season with a 1-0 triumph over champions Dalian Quanjian.

Last week, Kgatlana's goalscoring debut was not enough to save Beijing from losing the opening match of the season as they bowed 3-2 to Jiangsu Suning.

In their second league outing, the reigning African Women's Player of the Year's first-half winner helped Beijing condemn the defending champions to their second defeat of the season.

The 23-year-old South African, who lasted the 90 minutes has now scored two goals in two league games this season. Her compatriot Linda Motlhalo played for 70 minutes of the contest.

The win on Saturday moves Beijing into the third spot with three points from two games, while Dalian are rock-bottom with no points so far.