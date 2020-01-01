Kgatlana the herione on full debut as Eibar stun Espanyol

The South African was a stand out on her first start as her effort handed her side a crucial away win over the hosts

Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner on her first start for as they secured a 1-0 win at in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

The international joined Eibar from Portuguese outfit SL this summer and had scored once in all her previous three outings as a substitute for Iker Dorronsoro's team.

Following her fine showing in her last games, the 24-year-old was handed her first start by manager Dorronsoro and she played a significant role in her side's second victory of the campaign.

Sheila Elorza teed up Banyana star Kgatlana to net the vital winner in the 19th minute and ensured Eibar's return to winning ways.

Her goal was her second in her fourth appearance for Eibar as she played for 35 minutes before 's Charity Adule took her place.

Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez was an unused substitute, while South Africa's Noko Matlou, who arrived at the Spanish club a week ago, would have to wait a little longer for her debut.

The victory moves Eibar to fifth on the Spanish log with seven points from four matches - five points adrift of leaders and defending champions .

The Gunsmiths will aim to build on their latest win at home when 2018 champions visit on November 5.