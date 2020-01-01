Kgatlana the herione on full debut as Eibar stun Espanyol
Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner on her first start for Eibar as they secured a 1-0 win at Espanyol in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest at Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.
The South Africa international joined Eibar from Portuguese outfit SL Benfica this summer and had scored once in all her previous three outings as a substitute for Iker Dorronsoro's team.
Following her fine showing in her last games, the 24-year-old was handed her first start by manager Dorronsoro and she played a significant role in her side's second victory of the campaign.
Sheila Elorza teed up Banyana star Kgatlana to net the vital winner in the 19th minute and ensured Eibar's return to winning ways.
Her goal was her second in her fourth appearance for Eibar as she played for 35 minutes before Nigeria's Charity Adule took her place.
Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez was an unused substitute, while South Africa's Noko Matlou, who arrived at the Spanish club a week ago, would have to wait a little longer for her debut.
The victory moves Eibar to fifth on the Spanish log with seven points from four matches - five points adrift of leaders and defending champions Barcelona.
The Gunsmiths will aim to build on their latest win at home when 2018 champions Atletico Madrid visit on November 5.