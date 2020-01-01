Kgatlana inspires Eibar to victory over Deportivo Alaves

The South African provided the opening goal as her Spanish side enjoyed a winning outing in Friday's warm-up encounter

Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana was on target in ’s 2-0 triumph over Deportivo in Friday's friendly in Amurrio.

Iker Dorronsoro's team went into the women's international break on a disappointing note following a 1-0 defeat at home to Madrid CFF at the Unbe Sports Complex last week.

In the build-up to the showdown on November 1, Eibar tested their strength against the Reto Iberdrola side and the international proved a huge bargain in the contest.

With both teams sharing the spoils at the end of the first half, Kgatlana's superb strike handed the visitors the lead in the 66th minute of the encounter against the Gloriosas.

Seconds from regulation time, Arene Altonaga struck late to guarantee the victory for Dorronsoro's side over Mikel Crespo's team.

Kgatlana was in action for almost the whole duration and has continued to impress in the colours of Eibar, scoring twice.

Since she was not called up for the Cosafa Women's Cup, the 24-year-old will focus on breaking into Eibar's starting line-up, having appeared thrice as a 66th-minute substitute.

Eibar will continue their campaign at Espanyol in their next Primera Iberdrola encounter next week, while Alaves will welcome Collerense in their next Reto Iberdrola fixture next weekend.