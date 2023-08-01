Kgaogelo Sekgota: Kaizer Chiefs make decision over winger's future amid Stellenbosch links

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the exit of Kgaogelo Sekgota fuelling reports suggesting that he is set to join Stellenbosch.

Sekgota has struggled to get goals

Chiefs are sharpening their attack

Amakhosi opt to part ways with winger

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite playing in an advanced role, Sekgota has managed to provide just one assist in the 42 Premier Soccer League matches he has played for Chiefs in the last two seasons.

With Amakhosi aiming at winning silverware next season, they have opted to upgrade the quality, especially in the attacking department, and release players who have not had a greater impact.

It explains why the decision to part ways with the 26-year-old has been made by the Glamour Boys' technical bench.

WHAT CHIEFS HAVE SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sekgota has been linked with a move to Stellenbosch and an official announcement is expected soon.

His exit will pave the way for a new striker the team wants to sign to help the team get goals. Chiefs have played two pre-season friendly matches against Yanga SC and Township Rollers, losing by an identical 1-0 scoreline.

They signed Ranga Chivaviro, who has not yet featured owing to an injury, while Christian Saile and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have struggled to get goals.

WHAT NEXT: Sekgota can now focus on his new team and prove Chiefs wrong.