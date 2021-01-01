Key Orlando Pirates striker Mhango joins the Buccaneers’ ever-increasing injury list

New signing Jean-Marc Makusu and Zimbabwean marksman Terrence Dzvukamanja are the only two Buccaneer strikers not currently on the injury list

Gabadinho Mhango has become the latest player to be struck down with injury.

Mhango missed the first few months of the season to injury and only returned to the side in December.

He had been making his way back to full fitness with several substitute appearances and a few starts here and there.

Against on Wednesday, a 0-0 draw, the former and Bloemfontein marksman came on as a substitute for Thembinkosi Lorch on the hour mark.

At some point in the game he was seen clutching at his upper leg, and it has now been revealed that he’s suffering from a quad issue.

“The first team has been dealt a blow ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against with Gabadinho Mhango ruled out of the match due to injury,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“According to the Bucs medical team, the Malawian international picked up a quad strain in the goalless draw against Golden Arrows on Wednesday and is expected out for up to two weeks. Mhango joins an ever-growing list of injuries in the team which now increases to five players.”

The statement went on to detail the injury list as follows:

Tshegofatso Mabasa (foot): Continues to undergo rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team. Expected time to return to full training: 3-4 weeks.

Abel Mabaso (ulna): Removed cast earlier this week and has started to begin range movement and strength exercises. Expected time to return to full training: 4+ weeks.

Zakhele Lepasa (ankle): Undergoing rehabilitation with the strength and conditioning team. Expected time to return to full training: 4+ weeks.

Paseka Mako (knee): Continues with rehabilitation. Expected time to return to full training: 1-2 weeks.



Josef Zinnbauer’s Pirates side will be looking for their first win in three games when they face Maritzburg at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Bucs’ recent stuttering form has seen dropping off the pace – with 18 points from 12 matches they are eight adrift of the joint log leaders and Swallows FC.

Sundowns host Swallows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday afternoon.