Zukile Kewuti: Loan signing from Cape Town City marks Benni McCarthy's first AmaZulu acquisition

The 25-year-old heads to Durban after managing just one league appearance for the Citizens during the first half of the season

Cape Town City have confirmed they have sent midfielder Zukile Kewuti out on loan to AmaZulu for the rest of the season.

Kewuti becomes Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy’s first signing and will spend the remainder of the term in Durban.

At AmaZulu, he will be reunited with McCarthy and assistant coach Vasili Manousakis who he previously played under at Cape Town City.

“City’s Zukile Kewuti will spend the remainder of the season on loan at AmaZulu. Best of luck to Nyanga’s finest,” the Citizens announced on Thursday.

City’s Zukile Kewuti will spend the remainder of the season on loan at AmaZulu.



Best of luck to Nyanga’s finest #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/rQFvptKy8G — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 11, 2021

Kewuti was struggling for game time at Cape Town City after managing just one Premier Soccer League appearance as well as featuring for two minutes in the MTN8 quarter-final exit at the hands of Orlando Pirates.

He becomes the second player to move from City during the current transfer period following forward Prince Opoku Agyemang whose loan spell was cut short after struggling to impress and he was sent back to his Ghanaian parent club Medeama SC.

Article continues below

“We are looking at attacking options out there. We are looking to strengthen and definitely players will be leaving AmaZulu FC this time,” McCarthy was recently quoted as saying by The South African.

“Yes, of course we don't want to deprive or stop players from getting game-time and that, so yeah we have a great squad and will be looking at offloading some players, give them an opportunity to play elsewhere you know.

“We are also looking at a few possibilities where we can strengthen because as good and solid as the team is, we can do with some top quality players, one or two coming in to strengthen the squad even more to be tougher to beat.”