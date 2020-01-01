Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Besiktas victory over Ankaragucu

The Ghanaian forward was in the Black Eagles squad that earned three points against the Turkish capital club

Kevin-Prince Boateng has labelled ' 2-1 win over Ankaragucu as the "best gift" on the occasion of his 33rd birthday.

The international - on loan from , made his fifth straight appearance for the Black Eagles, with Burak Yilmaz and Adem Ljajic scoring the goals.

Boateng played for 66 minutes and was replaced by Abdoulay Diaby, but could not hide his joy at the result on his birthday.

Intense match and important team win. The best gift I could have received today 💪🏾 Let’s go 🦅🦅 @Besiktas #BJKvMKEA #Deligibiseverim pic.twitter.com/XEF2fTYwDX — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 6, 2020

"Intense match and important team win," the former man said in a Twitter post.

Article continues below

"The best gift I could have received today. Let’s go."

Boateng's birthday is on the same day as Ghana's independence, the country also celebrating 63 years of freedom from British rule.

He will have a taste of a derby in Istanbul next when Besiktas travel less than 10 kilometres to the Turk Telekom Stadium to face on March 15.