Kevin-Prince Boateng's Fiorentina earn first point of the season in Juventus draw
Gabriele Maltinti
Kevin-Prince Boateng’s Fiorentina got their first point of the Serie A season after holding defending champions, Juventus to a goalless draw at Artemio Franchi on Saturday afternoon.
Prior to this clash, La Viola had lost their first two matches, at home to Napoli and then away to Genoa.
Boateng came on in the 69th minute, replacing Franck Ribery, but didn't inspire Vincenzo Montella’s side to get their first win of the season.
| 👏 |Cambio viola esce Ribery entra Boateng. Standing ovation del Franchi al minuto 69' | Ribery is given a standing ovation as he is replaced by Boateng on 69 minutes pic.twitter.com/Uvf91X2Kew— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 14, 2019
The 32-year old Ghanaian remains with one goal in three league appearances for the Florence-based outfit.Fiorentina next tackle Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on September 22.