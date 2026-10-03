Kevin De Bruyne is particularly outspoken about Mark van Bommel: ‘The football of this national coach…’

The gloom of recent times seems to have lifted from the Belgian team. Under Mark van Bommel, the first matches have looked far brighter, with Kevin De Bruyne the standout performer.

For a while, the Napoli midfielder looked to have seen his best days with the national team. Under the new head coach, though, he has come roaring back. He made that point again on Friday in the Nations League match against Turkey (3-0), scoring twice.

"It is precisely that sober, pragmatic approach that De Bruyne needs. No romance, no grand theories: just a coach who understands what makes him and the team stronger," Het Nieuwsblad writes.

"De Bruyne played against Turkey as we know him: decisive, dominant, dangerous. Two superb goals, clever passes, a constant threat... A level he rarely reached last season. And above all: a joy in playing that was almost tangible."

After the game, the Red Devils' 127-cap international spoke about Van Bommel. "This head coach’s football suits me more. I have always been used to pressing aggressively forward. The lads are very energetic and that helps me. I think I am critical enough and have a good enough self-image. I feel that I can still help."

Van Bommel is delighted that De Bruyne is still available for Belgium. "I’m glad he didn’t stop. You have to play to his strengths. I can’t make him a better player. But if I make the team better, I also make the individual better," he says. "It is nice that he feels this football suits him. If the players are satisfied, then so are we."

For Het Nieuwsblad, something very special is taking shape. "It is a partnership that radiates understanding. That understanding is being translated on to the pitch. De Bruyne gets a team that thinks forward, that plays with intensity, that supports him. Van Bommel gets a leader who reinforces his ideas, sets the tempo and makes the difference. If this understanding continues to grow, it looks very promising."