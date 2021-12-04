Kessie scores third Serie A goal as AC Milan beat Simy's Salernitana

Franck Kessie scored his third Serie A goal of the season in AC Milan's 2-0 victory over Simy Nwankwo's Salernitana on Saturday.

He got the Rossoneri off to a flying start at the San Siro Stadium with his opening goal in the fifth minute.

It did not take long for Alexis Saelemaekers to double their lead as the hosts sealed all three points within the first 20 minutes of the encounter.

The result ended Milan's three-game winless run at home and they also secured back-to-back clean sheets.

Kessie was in action for 79 minutes while Algeria's Ismael Bennacer and Senegal's Fode Ballo-Toure were introduced in the 46th and 62nd minutes respectively.

The Ivorian star is still locked in talks with AC Milan over the extension of his contract which will expire in June 2022.

For struggling Salernitana who languish at the bottom of Serie A, Simy played the entire duration as his goal drought continues.

He has only scored a goal in 16 league appearances in this campaign and it came against Spezia in October.

Meanwhile, his Nigerian teammate Joel Obi was an unused substitute in Saturday's loss.

The victory propelled AC Milan past Napoli to the summit of the Serie A table with 38 points after 16 matches.

Kessie and his teammates will hope to replicate their league form in the Champions League when they face Liverpool in a must-win match on Tuesday.

The Italian giants are third in Group B with four points after five matches, a point behind second-placed Porto while Liverpool sit atop the table with 15 points.