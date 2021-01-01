Kerr: TTM defended like heroes to defeat Chippa United and lift trophy

The British tactician reveals the tactics he used to stop the Chilli Boys and help TTM win their first-ever trophy

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Dylan Kerr has hailed the team’s defensive abilities which helped them to beat Chippa United and lift the Nedbank Cup trophy on Saturday.

A first-half goal courtesy of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was enough to propel the Limpopo outfit to their first major trophy and the British tactician believes they deserved to be crowned after a poor start to the season.

“We defended like heroes,” Kerr told SuperSport after the game.

“Credit to all the players and my staff, credit to Mpho Maleka and DvD [David Mathebula], they've been brilliant. We've got our just reward and I think the chairman might phone me tonight and say congratulations.

“Credit to everybody, credit to Vlad and his team. It's a cup final. Ýou've got to dig in deep. We made mistakes in the second half to give them counter-attacks but then we defended like we should do.

“It's a great achievement for TTM after the season that they've had. The players have been through so many ups and downs, mainly downs, but today they thoroughly deserved it.”

Kerr, who has also handled teams in East Africa, including Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and Tanzanian kings Simba SC, further revealed his discussion with the players at half-time which he says pushed them to win the cup.

“At half-time I said the only way we're gonna lose this game is if we give them too much respect, if we allow them too much time on the ball and the first half I thought we dominated but for some reason, we never seem able to make that killer pass. And it's always the wrong pass,” Kerr continued.

Article continues below

“They battled, kept their heads cool. I'm just so proud of everyone that's involved with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“At the end of the day, the trophy is the one thing that matters. Getting into Caf is the second biggest thing and the prize money it helps the chairman clear a lot of things up that he's been left with.

“The players have got to enjoy tonight but not too much because we've got a very tricky game against SuperSport on Wednesday and we're still not out of danger. We've got to be careful tonight. There'll be some celebrations. But they'll be in bed by 10oclock that's for sure.”