Kerr: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila set to announce ex-Black Leopards coach - Reports

The Englishman was spotted conducting a training session at the struggling PSL side

Former Black Leopards and Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr is reportedly on the verge of being announced as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach.

Barely two weeks after partying ways with Leopards, Kerr is now with TTM according to Sowetan Live and Sun Sport, and it is understood his appointment will be confirmed imminently.

Far Post also captured images of him taking charge of TTM’s training session last weekend.

SPOTTED #FARPost has spotted former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr conducting his first training session at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Polokwane.



Kerr is taking over from Joel Masutha who parted ways with the club on Friday. #FARPost pic.twitter.com/9sUt65SZYq — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) February 7, 2021

The Limpopo side’s coaching job fell vacant last week when Joel Masutha was fired, leaving them placed second-from-bottom on the Premier Soccer League standings.

Kerr is now reportedly set to remain in Limpopo where he has been at the helm of Baroka FC and Leopards within the past four months.

He was fired by Baroka in November 2020, before returning to Lidoda Duvha the following month for a second stint.

Having struggled to steer Leopards clear off the relegation zone, it is yet to be seen if the Englishman will help TTM avoid relegation.

TTM have nine points from 14 games, the same as basement side Leopards.

The club recently changed ownership and has been hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons including alleged late payment of salaries to players.

Masutha says he does not wish his successor to go through what he came across at Tshakhuma.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to experience what I experienced in five or six months,” Masutha told Sowetan Live.

“If the players are happy and everything is done properly then there is no reason for whoever will take over not to succeed. I didn’t know that I have a strong heart. The situation tested me and even reached the level where I never thought I would be, in terms of working very hard to motivate the players.

“We also tried to make sure that we never missed a match. We went to games with players even though mentally they were not ready, but the motivation that I gave to them made them want to fight.

“There were only two games where I believe we deserved to lose, and those were [against] Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates where we played badly. But other games, under the circumstances, the players did well. l left the club being a better person and I tried to show maturity.

“I understand that when you spend such an amount of money, obviously you will want someone to trust and take care of your investment. The fact that I know what the players went through under a difficult situation makes me feel that I will never have anything against the club. I want the team to do well.”

After booting out SuperSport United from the Nedbank Cup last weekend, TTM's next assignment is a league trip to fellow strugglers Maritzburg United on Friday.