Kerr: My best moment at Gor Mahia was to parade trophy for fans

The British coach reveals to Goal his happiest moment when he got the chance to celebrate winning title with K’Ogalo fans

Dylan Kerr has picked out the best moment he feels he had during his two seasons at Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions .

Kerr, now at FC in , has said he enjoyed many memorable moments at the club he led to two KPL titles, but the one he will never forget was when he took the trophy to the fans at the end of the 2017-18 season.

“If you ask me, my best ever moment is having an amazing relationship with the fans. Taking the trophy to town for four hours next to the founder and giving something back to the fans the chance to see and touch the KPL trophy,” Kerr told Goal on Tuesday.

“Then going to Kibera [Slum area] with the trophy and then to local bars and supporters’ club places where fans never had the chance to be with the trophy, it was an amazing experience which was happening for the first time in club’s history.

“To me, I felt the fans deserved to have a feel of the trophy, they deserved to have the trophy close to them, they were amazing for the team, they kept supporting us throughout the season and it could have been unfair not to share winning the title with them.”

Kerr, who joined the Green Army after Frank Nuttal unceremoniously left, also revealed it was difficult to pick out the standout player during his time, saying they were all playing as a family.

“All of them were good,” Kerr said when asked to name the best player in his squad.

“We had a family who each wanted to play and those who didn’t make many appearances were unlucky because the others did the job.”

On whether he achieved his targets before leaving K’Ogalo, Kerr said: “I regret not winning games in Caf and especially against Esperance of both home and away.

“And I was hurt and the club was hurt by two players leaving when we could have progressed to last 16 of the Confederation Cup which I believe had they stayed we could have got to semi-finals at least. It upset the dynamics of the team more than you know.”

The two players who left the club were defender Godfrey Walusimbi, who signed for South African giants and striker Meddie Kagere, who landed in to sign for Simba SC.

Kerr believes Gor Mahia should have done more to keep the two players because they left at a time when they were doing well in the Caf competition.

“I can understand why they left but the way they left it hurt the club. One went to better himself but unfortunately, it didn’t work the other for financial reasons but for the club, it was the wrong time," he concluded.

“But in the end, I picked the team to win against [Rayon Sports] and it didn’t work. So I’m responsible.”

Gor Mahia are currently under the tutelage of coach Steven Polack and have been confirmed KPL champions for the fourth season in a row.