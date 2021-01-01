Kerr on Kaizer Chiefs penalty vs TTM: Referee was too far away

The British tactician has castigated the decision by the centre referee to award Amakhosi a penalty in their 2-1 win

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila head coach Dylan Kerr has faulted the decision by the match referee to award a penalty to Kaizer Chiefs after he consulted with the fourth official.

The Soweto giants were awarded a penalty after Samir Nurkovic went down under a challenge from Ayanda Nkili, but referee Victor Hlongwane took his time to make a decision and needed the help of his fourth official before pointing to the spot.

The decision has irked Kerr, who has told Goal he was disappointed about how a fourth official, who was a long way away from the incident, convinced the referee that it was a penalty.

“The fourth official was 60 yards away but he gave out the penalty while the referee was ten metres away,” Kerr told Goal on Wednesday.

“In the first instance, the referee had said no, then he consulted the fourth official and the furthest linesman who told him it was a penalty.

“The referee needs help I agree but if he’s closest and does not see a foul how does the assistant or fourth official so far away give the decision?”

“I’ve lots of respect for officials but sometimes they get it wrong but that’s part of the game, as they say.”

On the team’s win against Kaizer Chiefs, Kerr explained: “We followed the game plan, keeping the ball from them, and we could have scored more had we used our chances.”

Goals from Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Mnyamane earned Vhadau Vha Damani a narrow win, while Lebogang Manyama grabbed Amakhosi's second-half equaliser following the penalty.

Vhadau Vha Damani were looking to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards last weekend, and also avenge their first-round 3-0 loss to Chiefs in January.



Kerr adopted an offensive approach with attackers Thabo Rakhale, Thabo Mnyamane, Celimpilo Ngema, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, and Lerato Lamola all starting.

On the other hand, Amakhosi were determined to snap their two-match winless run having let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

Amakhosi were reduced to 10 players in the 38th minute after Njabulo Blom was red-carded with the Chiefs midfield maestro having picked up his second yellow card of the game following another foul on Ndlondlo.

The hosts then took advantage of their numerical superiority over Chiefs in the 42nd minute when Rakhale controlled a cross from Mnyamane, before scoring to make it 1-0 to TTM heading into the half-time break.

Chiefs piled pressure on TTM with Manyama dribbling past two defenders on the edge of the box, before unleashing a low shot which was well-saved by TTM goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty after Samir Nurkovic was fouled in the box by Ayanda Nkili and Manyama scored from the rebound to make it 1-1 in the 66th minute, after Arubi had blocked his initial shot from the penalty spot.

The win enabled Tshakhuma to move up to 14th place on the league table as they climbed out of the relegation zone and they will face Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, while Chiefs remained ninth on the standings as their hopes of finishing in the top eight took another knock.

Next they take on Swallows FC in a PSL clash on May 12.