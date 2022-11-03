Kerr: ‘I was not paid for two months’ – Ex-Baroka coach talks salary debacle at Swallows

Former Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr has claimed he was not paid his salary by the Premier Soccer League side for two months.

Kerr and Swallows parted ways over poor results

He helped the Dube Birds remain in PSL last season

Swallows are currently 14th in the 16 team table

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Gor Mahia tactician parted ways with Swallows in September after a poor start to the current PSL campaign. After his exit, Musa Nyatama was appointed as his successor on a temporary basis.

Kerr has now claimed he went without his salary for two months and spent his first few weeks of the season without a contract.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I wasn’t paid my salary for two months," Kerr told Sports Night Amplified, as quoted by FARPost.

"It wasn’t easy, I wasn’t on the bench for five weeks, and I didn’t have a contract for three weeks.

"You come back at the start of the new season, players are sold, and others want to leave because of things happening off the field.

"We shouldn’t have finished in the playoffs. We were the second-best team after Sundowns on everything other than on the log.

"Swallows conceded 14 goals and all of those [came] from players’ individual mistakes, and I know the players that are responsible.

"We hurt ourselves as Swallows. We didn’t score goals, and that ultimately cost me my job."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Baroka FC coach had been appointed to steer the Dube Birds in November 2021, when the team was struggling.

Under his stewardship, Swallows managed to maintain their PSL status after navigating the relegation/promotion playoff successfully.

In the current season, the Dobsonville-based outfit had a poor start to the season, culminating in a 4-0 loss to fellow strugglers Golden Arrows that saw Kerr relieved of his duties.

Under Nyatama, who is also registered as a player, they have one win, two draws and a single loss in their last four PSL outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR KERR? The former Simba SC mentor has yet to land another coaching job since he left Swallows and it remains to be seen whether he will pursue a role in the PSL or on the continent or beyond.