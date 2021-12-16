Kerr: How Swallows FC remind me of Leeds United

Swallows FC head coach Dylan Kerr has discussed how the Premier Soccer League side reminds him of Leeds United.





Likening the South African club with the English team which he played for between 1989 and 1993, Kerr said he was impressed by the Dube Birds' ambitions and dreams.





"I was impressed by the club's dreams and ambitions, and it took 35 minutes for me to agree to be the head coach," the former Gor Mahia coach told GOAL.

"This is a club I compare to Leeds United, my old team, a massive club that got lost, but now they’ve come back. It’s time to put the birds on top of the tree."

The former Simba SC tactician made it clear that this is not the season they can challenge the top teams; Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, and Orlando Pirates for the PSL title, as the main target is to help stabilise the Soweto club.





"[Swallows] can only challenge Sundowns next season. My role is to keep PSL status and build on that," he concluded.





"We will go game by game building a team spirit and a foundation on energy, enthusiasm, and good football."





Kerr - who has previously worked with Baroka FC, Black Leopards and Marumo Gallants in the PSL - was appointed to replace Brandon Truter on November 30.

Truter had helped Swallows earn PSL promotion from the National First Division before staging a rather strong campaign last season.

Since opening the current season with a win against Royal AM, the club went on a run of 11 games without a win, paving the way for Kerr's predecessor's exit.

Since the turn of December, they have picked up five points from two draws against Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates and a win against Baroka, while they lost against Marumo Gallants.

Kerr's side has two matches ahead to conclude the year's duties; an away game against Cape Town City on December 18 and a home fixture on December 22 against Golden Arrows.