Kerr: Former Swallows FC and Gor Mahia coach robbed at gunpoint on Boxing Day

Former Swallows head coach Dylan Kerr has discussed how he was robbed at gunpoint on Boxing Day.

Kerr lost phone

Incident occurred in Durban

Kerr is without a club since parting ways with Swallows

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident – that saw him lose his cellphone - is reported to have occurred in the Township of KwaMashu, north of Durban.

The former Gor Mahia and Simba SC tactician took to his social media page to narrate the incident.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Anyone who points a gun at you, please don't fight back, the cowards can f*ck off and die," the former Black Leopards coach Tweeted.

"I'm a small % of what's happening; it’s an utter disgrace not just for me but for millions who have had this done to them. It's a massive wake-up call for me to never again trust anyone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Kenyan Premier League winning coach has been without a club since he parted ways with Swallows in September following a poor start to the Premier Soccer League campaign.

After leaving the club, he claimed – at one point - he had not been paid his salary for two months and had not had a contract for three weeks.

He was appointed by the Dube Birds in November 2021 and – after flirting with the drop for a better part of that season - helped them remain in the top-tier as they navigated the promotion/relegation playoffs successfully.

Kerr had also helped the Black Leopards, Baroka, and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila avoid relegation. He is also a winner of the Nedbank Cup with TTM, now Marumo Gallants.

WHAT NEXT FOR KERR? Kerr has not been linked with any club so far, but with his coaching experience and ability to help struggling clubs, he may not go long before he gets another team to work with.