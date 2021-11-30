Kerr: Former Baroka FC coach joins Swallows FC

Swallows FC have appointed Dylan Kerr as their new coach, replacing Brandon Truter.

Kerr joins the Soweto outfit just two days after they parted ways with Truter who left the team at the foot of the Premier Soccer League table.

Club chairman David Magashoa announced the appointment of the 64-year-old amid rumours that Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt, Milutin Sredojevic and Wedson Nyirenda were runners for the job.

The Englishman’s task now is to save Swallows from relegation as they sit at the bottom of the log with eight points from 12 games. They have the same number of points as Marumo Gallants and Baroka FC.

They are also not far off from TS Galaxy and Chippa United who have nine and 10 points respectively.

The Birds job is Kerr’s fourth in the PSL, having previously been in charge of Baroka FC, Black Leopards and Marumo Gallants whom he guided to a Nedbank Cup triumph last season.

Joining the Dube Birds ends a five-month period of being jobless for Kerr.

With the mid-season transfer window being a month away, it remains to be seen which players Kerr would rope in to boost their survival chances.

He, however, inherits a squad that includes top stars like goalkeepers Jody February and Virgil Vries, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Musa Nyatama, captain Lebohang Mokoena, Thabo Matlaba as well as veteran defender Vuyo Mere.

Kerr’s predecessor Truter left a club he guided to a top-flight league return from the National First Division before turning them into one of the PSL title contenders last season.

Swallows started the season well, promising to do better than last season by first eliminating Orlando Pirates from the MTN8, before beating Royal AM in their league opener.

Since then, they have gone on a run of 11 winless games.

Losing to Kaizer Chiefs in a league match last weekend was the final straw to Truter’s time at Maswaiswai.

Kerr’s first game in charge of Swallows is expected to be against Maritzburg United on Saturday.