Kermit Erasmus: Why Cape Town City was the right move for me

The former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United player is hoping to resurrect his career at the Citizens

New Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus has explained why he joined the Mother City-based outfit.

The experienced player recently joined the Citizens on a long-term deal following an unsuccessful spell in Europe.

Erasmus, who struggled for game time at his previous club Vitoria Setubal in Portugal, is hungry for game time.

“I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going in the new year," Erasmus told the media.

The former Stade Rennais forward will only be eligible to play for the reigning MTN8 Cup champions next month when City are able to register him in the January transfer window.

“I think Cape Town City was the right move for me, not only for footballing reasons but beyond that as well. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to start playing,” the 28-year-old marksman said.

Erasmus, who hails from Port Elizabeth, feels that the Mother City is the perfect place for him and his family.

“Basically if I look at the club from afar, like I said, I fell in love with the team, just how the club is operated, also for personal reasons, because I’m married, I have two kids, it’s a good environment not only for me but for my family, if my family is happy, I could be happy too," he explained.

The South Africa international is hoping to resurrect his career under legendary Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy, who is the current City head coach.

“I don’t have to say much about the coach; he knows what I think of him,” he concluded.

Erasmus will compete with fellow strikers Tokelo Rantie, Siphelele Mthembu, Matthew Rusike and Karabo Ngwenya for a place in the Citizens starting line-up.