The 32-year-old Bafana forward as signed a two-year deal to rejoin the Buccaneers

Orlando Pirates have announced the return of striker Kermit Erasmus from Premier Soccer League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 32-year-old has become the ninth signing overall for the Buccaneers after agreeing to pen a two-year contract to leave the PSL champions.

What did Pirates say?

"Orlando Pirates is happy to announce the signing of Kermit Erasmus on a two-year deal," Pirates confirmed on their official website.

"Romeo, as he is affectionately known, returns to the club having left to join French outfit Stade Rennais back in 2016.

"The experienced forward joins the Buccaneers having recently been cleared by his former employer and becomes the sixth senior signing of the season."

Speaking after signing the deal, Erasmus said: “It’s good to be back!"

Erasmus career

Born in Port Elizabeth, Erasmus made his PSL debut with SuperSport United in 2007. He spent the next two seasons in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and Excelsior before returning to SuperSport United.

During his second spell with the club, he made over 50 appearances and helped his side to the Nedbank Cup trophy before joining Pirates in 2013. He led Pirates to the same cup title in 2015 before leaving to sign for Rennes in France.

At Rennes, he was loaned out to Lens and he played for AFC Eskilstuna in Sweden. He joined Sundowns in 2020 and went ahead to make 25 appearances and scored eight goals.

On the international scene, he started his career with the U20s where he managed four caps and scored three goals. He has so far earned 15 caps for Bafana Bafana and scored two goals.

Meanwhile, alongside Erasmus, Pirates announced the signing of goalkeeper Sipho Chaine from Chippa United on a three-year deal.