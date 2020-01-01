Coronavirus pandemic worsens plight of sevens football stakeholders

After back-to-back floods, it is the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the sevens football scene in Kerala...

Football lovers in Kerala are used to welcoming a new season of Sevens football every year around November. This year, there is no such excitement.

The Coronavirus pandemic has put Sevens football teams, managers and players in an unprecedented situation. With financial debt, lack of action and plenty of foreign players stuck in the state, the situation is an unfortunate mess.

Since the pandemic forced the government to enforce a lockdown in the country in March, there have been no Sevens tournaments or one-off games in Kerala. Seven months into what has been a difficult period for everyone involved, the plight has only worsened.

More teams

While back-to-back floods in Kerala in 2018 and 2019 had affected teams and tournament organizers financially, they still managed to pull off tournaments and even raise funds for the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

In 2018, as the state recovered from the biggest natural disaster it had experienced in decades, a new season of Sevens football was inaugurated by football legend IM Vijayan at Edappalam on November 13.

Nearly two years after pulling that off, the Sevens football teams now not only have worsened financial debt but are also struggling to get the foreign recruits back home.

"If people want to watch Sevens, they should come to the grounds. Because crowd should be avoided due to COVID-19, Sevens has sunk," Sevens Football Association (SFA) president KM Lenin told Goal.

"The local Kerala players made a living from the money they received from Sevens games. So they have all suffered huge losses financially. The team managers are finding it hard to take care of foreign players who are stuck here. The foreigners also depend on this, so their lives are also in turmoil."

The managers have worked hard to provide shelter and food to the foreign footballers who are stuck but it is not just the physical health that needs attention.

Lenin said, "International travel issues meant that some players had to pay more fees to return. The news of the rise in COVID cases here reached the foreigners' families and they are all scared. The players here were affected seeing the kind of COVID spread here.

"Around 115 foreign players are registered under our association (SFA). Around 150 players were initially stuck, around half of them have managed to return. According to our books, around 70-90 players are stuck here. Hopefully, by next month, they can return."

After everything that has happened and is ongoing, there is no chance for a new season of Sevens football to kick off in Kerala this year. The state recorded 6,244 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The SFA are hoping that the situation improves by January so that they can start thinking about organizing a few matches.

"We don't know if the next season will happen. There have been no preparations for a new season. We are not in a situation to prepare due to the pandemic. So no plans till December 31, 2020."

Sevens football is hugely popular in Kerala and the craze stems from the fact that the association with such tournaments are deep-rooted in small provinces particularly across the Malabar region that includes Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The SFA helps run a lot of the Sevens football tournaments in the state. More than thirty teams have been registered under the association and they usually conduct around 50 tournaments.

While national leagues can adapt to the changes brought about by the pandemic, Sevens football arenas that thrive on large crowds and electric atmosphere will have to wait.