Kerala Blasters: Sandesh Jhingan signs contract extension

The Indian defender has decided to extend his stay at Kerala Blasters...

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has signed a new contract with which will keep him at the club for at least three more seasons.

Jhingan has been an integral part of the Kerala Blasters squad since the inception of the club back in 2014. He was named skipper of the side just before the start of the fourth season back in 2017.

“I’m staying home,” Sandesh said. “This club, the fans and the state itself have given me a lot. It has helped me be who I am today, so I am delighted to have extended my time at the club."

Kerala Blasters CEO, Viren D’Silva, said, “Sandesh is as hungry and determined as he was when he debuted for Kerala Blasters five years ago. The club shares his ethos to work hard and leave nothing to chance. In Sandesh’s own words, he says there is some unfinished business here at Kerala Blasters. Let’s win some trophies together for Kerala”.

A true servant of Kerala Blasters, the 25-year-old defender has appeared in 78 (ISL) matches for the club, most by any player in a Kerala jersey. He has scored four times in five seasons.

The news of Jhingan extending his stay comes as great news for the club who had a forgettable 2018-19 season. They had finished at the ninth position on the league table with 15 points from 18 games, registering just two wins and going on a winless run of 14 matches.

In the Super Cup, Kerala Blasters were knocked out in the qualifiers by a young side in Bhubaneswar.

Blasters have already signed goalkeepers Lovepreet Singh and Bilal Khan from Indian Arrows and FC respectively and will be looking to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.