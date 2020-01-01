Kerala Blasters' Rahul KP: I need to improve my finishing

Rahul KP played eight games and scored one goal for last season under Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie.

Although he was succeeded by Kibu Vicuna in the summer after the team finished seventh on the table, there were positives to take away for the Malayali winger.

"Every coach has a different philosophy and style of play, although the basics of football are the same everywhere," Rahul told Goal.

"From the very start, Eelco has always motivated me and pushed to bring out the best in myself on the field. I have learnt a lot from him during training and also through one-on-one sessions on how to improve my game and contribute in the best way for the team. I truly enjoyed my time under Eelco and wish him the very best in all his endeavours."

Rahul has earned a name for himself for being one of the quickest players in the Kerala Blasters squad. His former teammate Mohammed Rafi had said, "I have never seen a better speedster than him (Rahul KP). He is so fast. If he trains and is used well, he can be a really good player."

While acknowledging pace as one of his strengths, Rahul also wants to improve his finishing in front of goal.

"I’m humbled by the words of Mohammed Rafi and truly appreciate the gesture. We used to race on the training pitch. He kept motivating me to make the best use of my strengths.

"Speed has always been my biggest advantage and I have been blessed to be able to build on the same. I used to be an athlete when I was young and participate in sprints and relays. However, to be a better player, I need to understand the game in a more tactical way, to be able to control the game.

"I wish to be the best, uplift my game and style of play to be different and noticed on the field. I will do my part to work on my strengths and weaknesses, e.g. speed is my strength, but I need to improve my finishing too. I believe that a lot more game time and experience will teach me more and help me achieve my goals," he concluded.