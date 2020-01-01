Kerala Blasters: Halicharan Narzary, Mohammd Rakip set to leave

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City are set to sign Narzary and Rakip...

players Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Rakip are set to leave the Kochi-based club, Goal can confirm.

Indian winger Narzary is set to join Hyderabad FC next season whereas young full-back Rakip has agreed to join .

25-year-old winger Narzary made 14 appearances for Blasters this season and has a goal and two assists to his name. He has not been a consistent performer for the first team and will be looking to get more minutes and do well at this year's ISL debutants who finished at the bottom of the standings. Hyderabad is set to be coached by former boss Albert Roca next season.

Rakip impressed at the right-back role when David James was the head coach at Kerala Blasters. He was able to nail down a first-team role and continued to feature regularly under Eelco Schattorie this season as well. In two seasons with Blasters, he has played 26 matches, clocking more than 2000 minutes. Narzary also suffers from being inconsistent defensively but at 19, can only get better. He will be an asset for the City Football Group-owned Mumbai City next season.

With the league stage of coming to a close, the clubs will be busy building their squads for next season. Blasters have already agreed to deals for Sandeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Prabhsukhan Gill, Albino Gomes and Tiri.