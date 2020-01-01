Kenya vs Zambia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya coach Francis Kimanzi will be using the friendly to gauge his charges ahead of the African Cup of Nations double-header against Comoros in November.
The tactician is aiming at helping the Harambee Stars qualify for the competition for the second time in a row.
Just like their hosts, the Chipolopolo are using the match to get a strong team to do the job in November's Afcon qualifiers.
It will be one of the three friendlies lined up for the Southern Africa side considering the fact they beat Malawi 1-0 at home on Wednesday and will also face Bafana Bafana of South Africa on October 11.
|Game
|Kenya vs Zambia
|Date
|Friday, October 9
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One and StarTimes
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia).
|Defenders
|Brian Mandela (unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba SC, Tanzania), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), and Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya).
|Midfielders
|Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya).
|Forwards
|Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).
Goalkeeper Arnold Origi, captain Victor Wanyama, midfielder Johanna Omollo, winger Ayub Timbe, and striker Michael Olunga did not get a chance to join the Kenya squad owing to strict Covid-19 measures put in place by their respective countries.
For left-back Erick Ouma, it is different - he is still recovering from an injury sustained on his ankle while turning out for his team AIK Fotboll.
With the local-based players missing competitive games since March, coach Kimanzi will undoubtedly give priority to players who have been active.
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Baraka, Oduor, Onyango, Mandela, Akumu, Muguna, Juma, Kahata, Johanna, Juma.
|Position
|Zambia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).
|Defenders
|Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chiboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows).
|Midfielders
|Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula (Russia), Benson Sakala, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Amity Shamende, Gozon Mutale (both Green Eagles), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars).
|Forwards
|Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (K.O Oostende-Belgium), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors).
Simba SC’s Clatous Chama and Obrey Chirwa of Azam FC were excluded from the final Zambia squad after they failed to link up with the team before Tuesday.
“We have two players in Tanzania, the players in Tanzania were supposed to fly on Monday morning, and however they missed the flight, so they will not be available,” revealed the Chipolopolo head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.
“We have been flexible and set the flights for Monday evening, they missed the flight and now they are asking to come on Wednesday and whatsoever.
“I have decided that I remove from these matches until further notice is given to gentlemen whose name is [Chama] Clatous and [Chirwa] Obrey.”
Probable XI for Zambia: Mwange, Chiboni, Chilongoshi, Banda, Sakala, Kapumbu, Mulenga, Zulu, Sikombe, Kampamba, Chabula.
Match Preview
‘Micho’ started his reign as the Zambia coach with a 1-0 win over Malawi on Wednesday with striker Collins Sikombe scoring the lone goal, and he will want to maintain the perfect start against the hosts.
The Harambee Stars and Chipolopolo have clashed in five different competitions - the Independence Tournament, Fifa friendlies, Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, the African Cup of Nations, and in the World Cup qualifiers.
Coach Kimanzi is, however, optimistic Kenya can still pull off a win in the match despite training together for only three days.
"The training we have had in camp I believe is sufficient for the friendly match despite the short period of time and the delays caused by Covid-19 restrictions," Kimanzi told Goal after training session on Thursday.
Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno echoed Kimanzi’s sentiments, claiming the team is ready although he acknowledged the time was far from being enough.
“I believe the team is capable of delivering a positive result despite training for a very short period of time,” the former AFC Leopards keeper told Goal.
On his part, defender Brian Mandela, who is likely to captain the team in the absence of Wanyama and Olunga, told Goal: “We are enjoying good morale in the camp and we all know it has been long since we played but all the players are looking forward to a good game.
“I respect Zambia very much because the last time we played against them, they gave us hard times that is why we are training very hard to capitalize on what we did not do right last time out and do well, I also ask the fans to give us the support now that they will not be allowed to come and cheer us live.”
Kenya’s record against the Cosafa nation has been poor as only six wins and seven draws have been registered from the previous 37 matches.
The last time the Cecafa nation and the Cosafa member met was in 2016 in the Afcon second leg qualifier with a 1-1 draw in Lusaka being the end result.
The last time Kenya were engaged in a competitive match was during an Afcon qualifier against Togo in Nairobi where they drew 1-1 almost one year ago.