Kenya vs Uganda: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya will start their campaign for the 2022 Fifa World Cup when they take on neighbours Uganda in their group opener at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.
The East African rivals were paired together in Group E for the qualifiers with Rwanda and Mali being the other opponents seeking a ticket for the competition to be held in Qatar.
This will be the 77th ‘Migingo derby’ since the two nations have so far met, 76 times, with Kenya winning 22, drawing 22, and Uganda clinching 32 victories.
|Game
|Kenya vs Uganda
|Date
|Thursday, August 02, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC Channel One
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Defenders
|Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).
|Midfielders
|Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya).
|Forwards
|Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Henry Meja (Tusker).
Kenya will head into the game minus captain Victor Wanyama, who turns out for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer, defender Joash Onyango of Tanzania’s Simba SC, midfielder Johanna Omollo of Turkish side BB Erzurumspor, and winger Ayub Timbe formerly of Vissel Kobe in Japan.
However, coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has maintained they have players who are ready to end Uganda’s dominance over Kenya.
“It is a huge responsibility for sure handling the national team, 50million Kenyans behind your back and we know what is ahead of us, we respect Uganda a lot and we know that head to head they have an advantage over Kenya,” Mulee told Goal ahead of the game.
“But that is history for now, and tomorrow [Thursday] we will also have an opportunity for us to start rewriting our own history and we will do everything possible to make sure that we get a good result and if we start that way then it gives us a head start.
“It is an opening game and we are all fighting to qualify and we have the hunger to reach Qatar and our opponents have always been on top of Kenya for a long time but it will be a new dawn for us and we will strive to bag three points.”
Qatar-based striker Michael Olunga, who will take the armband from Wanyama, will lead the attacks, while Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent in Belgium, will marshall the defence with Zesco United goalkeeper Ian Otieno set to start between the posts.
Probable XI for Kenya: Otieno, Ouma, Asike, Okumu, Sakari, Juma, Johanna, Muguna, Abdallah, Juma, Olunga.
|Position
|Uganda squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda).
|Defenders
|Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda).
|Midfielders
|Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda).
|Forwards
|Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), and Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda).
Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic take charge of his first competitive match since returning to handle the Cranes after parting ways with Zambia.
The Serbian coach was in charge as Uganda lost 2-1 to Ethiopia in a friendly three days ago but his main job will start in the game against Kenya.
“This is one more episode of the never-ending derby between Kenya and Uganda or Uganda versus Kenya and I am happy to come here to Nairobi,” Sredojevic told Goal on Tuesday.
“Most of the Kenya players were in full competitiveness while in Uganda we were having some certain problems because of our league being in a recess owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who hanged his gloves three months ago, will not be available and it will give Ismail Watenga another chance to impress in goal while midfielder Khalid Aucho will likely marshall the midfield after making a return to the squad.
Probable XI for Uganda: Watenga, Muleme, Kizza, Ochaya, Lwalima, Walusimbi, Aucho, Orit, Sentamu, Okwi, Nsibambi.
Match Preview
In the last six matches between the two nations, Kenya have managed one win, Uganda have won twice while the other three have ended in draws.
Kenya’s biggest defeat against Uganda came in 1937 when they lost 9-2 in the Cecafa Senior Cup Challenge, while the biggest setback for Cranes against Harambee Stars remains their 4-1 defeat in an international friendly in 2004.
The last time Kenya beat Uganda was in 2015 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup when they won 2-0 at Addis Ababa Stadium in Ethiopia while the last time Uganda beat Kenya was also in the same competition when they won 2-1 in Kampala in 2012.