Kenya to submit bid to co-host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Tanzania & Uganda

Kenya has confirmed its intentions to submit a joint bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya’s new government wants 2027 Afcon hosting rights

East Africa country to join Tanzania & Uganda in the bid

The three countries have major stadia challenges

WHAT HAPPENED? Kenya’s Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has confirmed that the newly-elected government intends to submit a bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, joining neighbours Tanzania and Uganda who had already expressed their willingness to work together on the same.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Part of President William Ruto’s administration plan is to co-host the 2027 Afcon,” Cheruiyot told the Standard as quoted by Business Today.

“Personally, I have talked to the President about this and I’ve pressed on him, the need to ensure that once the CS [Cabinet Secretary] comes into office, he receives the necessary budget allocation to first of all get our stadiums (Nyayo, Kasarani, City and the six regional stadiums that we have been putting up together) up to the international level where we can be able to compete.”

“As we speak today, Harambee Stars doesn’t have a field to play in because both Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums are banned. It’s just over little adjustments; lights that are not working, security gates and water that’s not present in the stadium. I believe with a small budgetary allocation from the Sports Fund, we should be able to spruce up both stadiums.”

“I expect that we as a country, if we put our act together, then we should be able to join the rest of the East African community (Tanzania and Uganda) in bidding for the 2027 Afcon. I believe this is an achievable target only if we get our act together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caf president Patrice Motsepe had in July encouraged Uganda and Tanzania to submit a joint bid after expressing his desire to see the Cecafa region host the continental tournament in five years’ time.

However, the East African nations face a myriad of infrastructural challenges with Uganda and Kenya lacking a stadium that meets international standards while Tanzania has just one.

Kenya will have to clean its house first as it is currently serving an indefinite Fifa ban imposed in February over government interference after the country’s FA was kicked out of office by the Sports Minister over allegations of embezzlement of funds.

The three countries are likely to come up against Botswana and Namibia, who are also planning to submit a joint bid for the 2027 tournament.

WHAT’S MORE? Newly-appointed Kenya’s Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba confirmed on Friday that he has begun dialogue with Fifa to end the standoff.

“On my day 1 in office today [Friday], I engaged FIFA on the phone to commence the process of resolving the impasse that has seen Kenya banned by the world football governing body. Government is committed to returning Kenyan football to normalcy in sync with the rule of law and public good,” he said via a social media post.

WHAT’S NEXT? While Kenya awaits the end to their Fifa ban, Uganda and Tanzania will be seeking to revive their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Afcon in the Ivory Coast during next year’s qualifying matches as they are in the same group with a point each, with Algeria leading with six while Niger have two.